Dear Western Guilford Class of 2020,
We definitely have left our mark not only on Western Guilford, but on the many people who have watched how we have banded together in adversity.
What an end to our senior year journey, and what a story we have to share for years to come.
A story like no other senior class.
A story of determination despite difficult and unexpected circumstances.
A story of creativity to still make what was supposed to be a time of celebration for our hard work and biggest accomplishments, special and memorable.
A story of connection, intentionality and friendship amid the chaos.
A story of overcoming challenges that could have knocked us off our feet, but instead pushed us to draw strength from one another to remain standing.
Our year began with senior photos, sports senior nights, crazy-hype Friday night football games, a memorable Homecoming week, special musical and theatrical performances, growing old and new friendships, and anticipation for senior year celebrations we’d been looking forward to for years.
No one saw a global pandemic coming, forcing us to pause our lives as we know them, adjust our “perfect” visions of the end of our senior year, communicate in unique ways and re-evaluate what is truly important.
Although the Class of 2020 has faced uncertainty and disappointment for what we’ve lost, we have continued to make special and unique memories, like our cap and gown pick-up, fun quarantine adventures with our closest family and friends, and setting ourselves apart as a strong and unforgettable senior class.
In the midst of the craziness, we have kept our eyes on the path ahead of us. I want to encourage each of you to keep pressing on and holding tightly to your dreams and aspirations.
Make the most out of every moment as you live life to the fullest, appreciating each step along the way. Life is such a precious thing, and I don’t know about you, but I’d rather not sit around and watch it.
Let your vision for your life motivate and propel you forward.
When the rain comes, instead of watching it from the other side of the window, go out and dance in it.
Take hold of your future and enjoy the journey ahead of you. Western Guilford Class of 2020, our futures are bright, and this is only the beginning.
