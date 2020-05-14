Greetings to my fellow Dudley High School Panthers.
It has been a privilege to serve as your 2019-2020 senior class president. Although our senior year has ended in unfortunate circumstances, I still wish to congratulate and commend the Class of 2020 for all your hard work during these last four years. We have grown strength and courage while overcoming obstacles and defying odds that we didn’t even know we would be able to take on.
As wide-eyed, curious little freshmen in 2016, little did we know that we would face and power through trials and tribulations that would bring each one of us closer in some form or fashion. Not to say that we agreed all the time, but we were all able to come together when it was important.
Along the way, we also lost a few, and as disheartening as it is to know that everyone was not able to make it to the finish line, doesn’t mean that we cannot honor them by continuing to put our best foot forward and carry out their legacy.
In these four years, we have welcomed fellow classmates and created diamond strength bonds while cultivating a community and atmosphere that we can be proud to leave for the next generation.
I believe that it is the people within an institution that make it so wonderful. Therefore, I would like to thank the faculty and staff that has encouraged us by telling us that we are not a statistic and that we can achieve anything that we put our minds to.
Fellow classmates, soon we will receive the honor of graduating and becoming alumni of this distinguished school that is rich in our people’s history. No matter how low you may be feeling, I want you all to remember that you will always have a powerful support system of people that will back you on your way to reaching the pinnacle of your life.
Once again, thank you to our parents and everyone who has supported and uplifted us along the way. I know that greatness is flowing from this class, and I cannot wait to see the end result! Let us continue to prosper and let there always be a Dudley High!
