To my fellow peers, to my fellow hard workers, to my fellow procrastinators, to my fellow graduates of 2020, to all of you;
I must say we truly are amazing.
The world tests us more than our teachers do, and this year the world gave one crazy huge test to each and every one of us. This test is not one about finishing the school year or trying to pass every class; this test is new.
There’s no way to study or prepare for this test, it’s like a pop quiz in a subject you never learned! This test is not open notes, but we can take it together, even though it may feel like we are forced to face this test alone.
We are all in it together. We, the Class of 2020, are connected through the internet, spirit, media and experiences. We lived each year uniquely but together.
Through thick and thin, we always have each other, our teachers, our family and ourselves.
This test doesn’t take that away; it may put distance, but it will not take it away. We know that this test has embedded fear in all of us, and we should take it cautiously. Being aware of fear is smart, and overcoming this fear is the mark of a successful person.
We’ve all overcome fears before, and we’ve all taken tests we weren’t fully prepared for. That’s why we know that we will overcome this. We know that overcoming this test has taken time, sacrifices and more from us. It’s going to continue to take time and sacrifices like not having graduation this year, but we will overcome it.
We do not need a physical representation of our past 12 hard-working years; we lived them!
We all want graduation. Eventually, we will have one, but we don’t need graduation for people to recognize what we’ve gone through.
We have stories, victories, failures, experiences, friendships new and old, that are our proof.
No test will ever conquer all our years spent working and finishing school.
They can take away graduation, they can take away senior trips, but they can’t take away those years that bind us all together.
We know that just like with every other test that’s been put in front of us, we will pass.
