Dear High Point Central Class of 2020,
I know many of you never could have imagined that our senior year of high school would end with three months of virtual classes in the midst of a quarantine — three months void of dancing away your prom night, playing your final game as a spring-sport athlete and even having your navy cap placed on your head by your closest loved one.
This is tough, and I understand we all feel as though we have lost the end of our senior year, but I would love to share a little advice. This quarantine is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step back and reflect. I encourage you all to use the time well because our senior year, Bison, is anything but lost.
These past few weeks, the impactful words of Hazrat Khan have proven to be true: “Some people look for a beautiful place. Others make a place beautiful”.
Now is the time to highlight the upside of a downside situation and learn how resilient we truly are.
High Point Central is a beautiful place not just because of the building, but because of the students, teachers and staff that filled the halls.
It does not matter that we are not physically together because we will always be a part of the bison family, united in calling HPC home. My encouragement is this: Spend time with the family that would have been present at your capping ceremony. Facetime the friends and classmates who you couldn’t hang out with during the busy school week. Catch up on your favorite Netflix show or take a stab at a new hobby.
Seniors, we now have the privilege of forced relaxation from a hectic year, and though it may be tough to see this as a gift, my greatest advice is to change your perspective and watch the world around you change, as well, for the better.
Though we may never walk the halls of High Point Central again, we will forever be remembered as the class that graduated in the pandemic and came out stronger. Congrats, Class of 2020 on your 13 years of hard work! I have no doubt that we all will move on from this, making the places we go more beautiful.
As always, roll Bison!
