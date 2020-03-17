Six of the eight members of the Winston-Salem City Council, along with two city staffers, are in self-isolation after attending a Washington conference organized by the National League of Cities last week.
It turns out that two people — not from here — who attended the conference have been confirmed to have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
National League of Cities officials sent the word out Tuesday afternoon. Joshua Swift, health director in Forsyth County, recommended the self-isolation for the local people who attended the conference. The 14-day isolation period for the Winston-Salem attendees ends March 26.
In self-isolation are council members D.D. Adams, Dan Besse, Robert Clark, John Larson, Jeff MacIntosh and Annette Scippio. Evan Raleigh, an assistant city manager, and Meridith Martin, assistant to the city manager, were the other two attending the conference from Winston-Salem city government.
The two council members who didn’t go to the conference are Vivian Burke and James Taylor. Mayor Allen Joines also did not attend the event.
The conference, which brought together thousands of city officials to Washington from all over the country, took place March 8-11.
Adams said she got back to Winston-Salem on the 12th, and has felt fine since the conference ended.
“I have lupus, so I have a pre-existing condition, plus I’m 65,” Adams said. “When they tell me to sit down, I sit down.”
Clark noted that under Swift’s guidelines, the affected city officials can go out and buy groceries or take care of other essentials as long as they don’t have symptoms and maintain social distancing.
“It is a huge inconvenience, but that is all it is,” Clark said. “I feel fine. It has been almost a week. It is important that city leaders lead, so I will self-quarantine.”
Self-quarantine was the wording that the city initially used to describe what was going on with the affected council members and staffers. Late Tuesday, City Manager Lee Garrity clarified that the correct expression was self-isolation, since those affected can still go out in a limited way.
Clark, a business owner, said he can go into work after hours to check on anything he needs to or sign checks.
MacIntosh acknowledged the self-isolation will be hard.
“I’m a pretty sociable guy, so it is going to be tough,” he said. On the other hand, he said, he was well-stocked with the basics.
Besse said that even during the conference, advice and guidance on the coronavirus was quickly evolving. He said he was already limiting his contact because of his trip to Washington.
“I have literally not touched a human being except for my wife since I got back to Winston-Salem,” he said.
Larson said he’s counting down the days already.
“My first thought was that this is annoying,” Larson said. “But you have to do what has to be done.”
Garrity said the two city staffers who are in self-isolation are working from home.
Ironically, one of the major topics at the conference was how to deal with the coronavirus.
“By the time we got up there, we knew more than when we left Winston-Salem,” MacIntosh said. “Once we were there, there were classes on this and we thought we better stay here and see what we can learn.”
Some of the sessions as the conference were large gatherings, and others were smaller groups meeting on particular topics. City attendees don’t know whether they were ever even near the two people who later tested positive.
The National League of Cities did not release the names of the people who tested positive, citing privacy laws.
Some Forsyth County commissioners were in attendance at a Washington meeting of the National Association of Counties two weeks ago. Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts said the organization has not passed on any concern about attendees to the county.
