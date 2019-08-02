WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Austin Cindric won the road course race at Watkins Glen in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series on Saturday, holding off veteran AJ Allmendinger in the final two laps.
It was the first series win for the 20-year-old of Penske Racing, and he outran one of the best road racers in NASCAR.
Allmendinger moved out to a big lead with five laps in the 82-lap race.
But Cindricslowly began closing the gap and was within two car lengths with three laps to go.
He closed to the backbumper of the No. 10 Chevy in the inner loop but Allmendinger held his ground.
Not finished yet, Allmendinger bumped Cindric back, forced him wide, and briefly retook the lead before going wide into the final turn, allowing Cindric to recover.
He made it through the tough first turn and up through the esses as Allmendinger finally faded, finishing 1.16 seconds behind.
Christopher Bell was third, Justin Allgaier fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth.