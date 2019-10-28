CLINTON — The damage done by Hurricane Florence hasn’t completely been undone even now. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church is still in the process of repairing what last year’s hurricane did to their fellowship hall.
According to John Hobbs, the church’s pastor, the building was constructed in 1919 as a sanctuary with Sunday school classes and later became a fellowship hall.
That changed Sept. 14, 2018, when the hurricane wreaked havoc.
The devastating winds of Florence tore off the roof, leading to severe water damage that made it impossible to salvage. The only way to rebuild was to demolish what was left of the structure.
The church began construction in July, but has only recently stepped up the pace in September and October.
The projected completion date is March 2020.
“It was a little slow at first,” Hobbs conceded.
