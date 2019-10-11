TALLADEGA, Ala. — The first loser at Talladega Superspeedway better not have been hung out to dry in the closing laps by a teammate.
And in the case of today’s race, teammates will have a far wider definition.
Manufacturers have taken steps to mandate their drivers work together to ensure their brand gets to victory lane at both Daytona and Talladega, the two tracks on the NASCAR circuit where drivers need drafting partners to race through the field. It was Toyota years ago that first got all its teams to align for an entire weekend as it tried to win the Daytona 500, and Ford and finally Chevrolet followed suit.
Chevrolet was the last manufacturer to urge its teams to play as one at Talladega in April, and it worked with a Chase Elliott victory that ended a streak of seven consecutive wins by Ford drivers at the Alabama superspeedway. The stakes today are much higher because Talladega is the middle race of the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs, with drivers trying to avoid dropping below the cut line headed into next week’s elimination race at Kansas, but the manufacturer alignments remain unchanged.
“The playoff picture is important to some of the guys in each respective group,” Elliott said. “The manufacturers are going to see it as they want the manufacturer to do well and they see that being better than anything else. I think you’re going to see more of those games being played this weekend.”
Elliott won the pole for today’s race as his Hendrick Motorsports dominated qualifying again. Elliott led the four Hendrick cars to a sweep of the front two rows in Saturday’s session. He bested title challengers Alex Bowman and William Byron, followed by Jimmie Johnson.
Aric Almirola, last year’s winner, then led Ford drivers in the next six positions, with Erik Jones the highest Toyota at 11th.
Denny Hamlin blew his engine and didn’t complete a qualifying lap, so he’ll start last. He said he was thankful the engine died in qualifying and not in the opening laps of the race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.