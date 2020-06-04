Pacers Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham (4) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

The NBA’s plan to restart its season, approved by owners Thursday, did not include eight of 30 teams, the Charlotte Hornets among them. Those teams were all more than six games out of eighth place in either conference, the cutoff the league set for the July 31 restart in Orlando, Fla., Story, C3.

