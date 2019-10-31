Timberwolves Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham (4) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

Point guard Devonte Graham, who spent much of last basketball season with Charlotte’s G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, has had as good an early season as any Hornet, which has shifted how coach James Borrego views his trajectory as a player Story, C5

