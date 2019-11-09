Titans Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores a touchdown while Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (25) tackles during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

 Brian Blanco

Changing the NFL

Christian McCaffrey stands among a small handful of running backs who are reshaping the position with their versatility, combining the power and speed of a back with the skills of a wide receiver. Page B6

