EDEN — Ron Norwood has dedicated most of his adult life to public service for others.
Because he has enriched his community by generously giving of himself, Norwood has the honor of being the Rockingham County commissioners’ first Rockingham County Champion.
Former Commission Chairman Reece Pyrtle said he and Chairman Mark Richardson came up with the idea for the award. Although the board recognizes volunteers and bosses on a monthly basis, the two wanted to honor an outstanding citizen’s contributions on an annual basis. It would be someone who has gone above and beyond in giving back to the community, Pyrtle said, adding “Ron has demonstrated a lifetime of that.”
“We felt he would be the best example for the first one,” Prytle said. “He is a good person, and he has been an advocate.”
Richardson said Norwood served the county well in regards to bringing the needs of others to the public’s attention.
“It was a consensus of the board of commissioners that Ron was worthy to be recognized as the first recipient,” Richardson said.
Norwood was surprised by the honor presented this past fall.
“I always appreciated it when the commissioners appointed me to do something because I felt they were recognizing me for my ability,” he said. “I thought the recognition was when they asked me to do something, so receiving the award was a surprise.”
Norwood has served as a youth- and adult-program director with the YMCA in Eden, and was executive director for the Rockingham County Fund Inc. He also served as development and property manager for an organization now known as The Arc.
He was Eden City councilman from 1983 to 1995, former chairman of the Eden Planning and Zoning Board, an officer on the Rockingham County Area State Mental Health Board, past president of the Rockingham Opportunities Corp., member of the county Emergency Food and Shelter Board, and member of the Rockingham County Water and Sewer Advisory Committee.
His volunteer spirit led him to give of his time and talents through service, which includes the Eden Kiwanis Club, the Community Living Association of North Carolina, Eden Chamber of Commerce, United Way and the Eden Jaycees.
His service also extended beyond Rockingham County when, in the early 1990s, he helped organize the Argus Collectors Group, an eclectic group from all over the country.
Norwood, who was born in Burlington, has lived in Eden since 1965. Because his father worked for the Army Signal Corps and Eastern Airlines during World War II, he previously lived in Buffalo, N.Y. and Miami, Fla. After the war, his father took a job with AT&T and the family moved to Greensboro and, later, to Winston-Salem.
In 1957, Norwood graduated from Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem, and attended Wake Forest. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Guilford College and a master’s in public administration from UNCG.
As a senior at Reynolds, Norwood was attending an International Relations seminar in Washington when he met Guilford College High School (now Western Guilford High School) junior Jane Coltrane. They started dating when she was a senior at Guilford College and were married in 1962. Three years later, they moved to Eden.
The Norwoods, who are members of Rockingham Friends Meeting in Wentworth, have three children, four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Humbled by the honor, Norwood said, “I got my rewards from the service I rendered and from being asked to serve.”
