CVA Visualizing Sound (copy)

The Visualizing Sound exhibition is now on display at the Center for Visual Artists gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

What we do: Educate, exhibit and encourage local artists of all ages at all stages of their artistic growth and development.

Wish list: Stainless sink, work table, shelving, MacBook air laptops, gift cards to Amazon, Michaels, Dick Blick, Jerry's Art-o-Rama, grocery stores, Lowe’s/Home Depot, Office Depot, cleaning supplies, large dry-erase board, a kiln, labor and supplies donations (repair/paint gallery walls, build moveable walls, strip/wax classroom floors, projectors and speakers, vacuum cleaner).

To donate: www.greensboroart.org, U.S. mail at 200 N. Davie St., Box 13, Greensboro, NC 27401 or in person at the CVA in the Greensboro Cultural Center

