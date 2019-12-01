What we do: Educate, exhibit and encourage local artists of all ages at all stages of their artistic growth and development.
Wish list: Stainless sink, work table, shelving, MacBook air laptops, gift cards to Amazon, Michaels, Dick Blick, Jerry's Art-o-Rama, grocery stores, Lowe’s/Home Depot, Office Depot, cleaning supplies, large dry-erase board, a kiln, labor and supplies donations (repair/paint gallery walls, build moveable walls, strip/wax classroom floors, projectors and speakers, vacuum cleaner).
To donate: www.greensboroart.org, U.S. mail at 200 N. Davie St., Box 13, Greensboro, NC 27401 or in person at the CVA in the Greensboro Cultural Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.