Celtics 119

Hornets 93

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had a career-high 39 points and 12 rebounds, Kemba Walker scored 23 points against his former team, and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-93 on Sunday night.

Tatum eclipsed his previous high of 34 points against Brooklyn on Jan. 14. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, and rookie Grant Williams added 12 points off the bench for the Celtics. Boston has won three straight and seven of nine.

Devonte’ Graham had 23 points and 10 assists, Bismack Biyombo scored 18 and Miles Bridges 15 to lead the Hornets. Charlotte has dropped three straight and four of five. Terry Rozier scored 14 for the Hornets in his return to Boston.

Walker had 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting in his return to Charlotte in November. Walker left the Hornets in July after eight seasons, joining the Celtics on a four-year, $141 million deal in free agency.

Boston opened the game’s first double-digit lead at 72-62 on a 3-pointer from the right corner by Semi Ojeleye with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Charlotte pulled within 75-73 after Biyombo’s floater with 4:30 left capped an 11-3 run.

Malik Monk’s three-point play 13 seconds into the fourth cut the Celtics’ lead to 84-80, but Tatum scored 17 of the Celtics’ next 19 points to blow the game open.

CHARLOTTE — Batum 2-4 1-1 6, Bridges 6-13 1-1 15, Biyombo 8-11 2-3 18, Graham 6-17 5-7 23, Rozier 6-17 2-4 14, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-0 0-0 0, M.Williams 1-6 0-0 2, Zeller 2-4 2-2 6, Co.Martin 1-4 3-4 6, Monk 1-5 1-1 3. Totals 33-82 17-23 93.

BOSTON — Ojeleye 2-3 0-0 5, Tatum 15-29 5-5 39, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 7-14 1-3 16, Walker 8-16 2-2 23, G.Williams 5-6 1-2 12, Green 1-3 2-2 4, Langford 3-6 0-0 8, Fall 2-2 0-0 4, Kanter 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 46-88 13-16 119.

Charlotte 37 19 21 16 — 93 Boston 30 29 25 35 — 119

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 10-34 (Graham 6-13, Bridges 2-5, Batum 1-2, Co.Martin 1-2, Monk 0-2, M.Williams 0-3, Rozier 0-5), Boston 14-32 (Walker 5-11, Tatum 4-9, Langford 2-3, G.Williams 1-2, Brown 1-4). Rebounds—Charlotte 27 (Bridges 6), Boston 57 (Kanter 13). Assists—Charlotte 26 (Graham 10), Boston 25 (Wanamaker 8). Total Fouls—Charlotte 17, Boston 24. A—19,156 (18,624)

