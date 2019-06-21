The sun came and went thanks to intermittent clouds and rain during Saturday’s celebration of the summer solstice, which marks the longest day of the year. Revelers didn’t seem to mind as they wandered through the Greensboro Arboretum and Lindley Park to catch the sights and sounds of the annual celebration.
MOST POPULAR
-
Police ID victim in shooting outside Walmart on E. Cone Blvd. as 39-year-old Greensboro man
-
Power outage at Greensboro apartments has unintended consequence, reveals alleged Medicaid scheme
-
Reidsville High School basketball coach unexpectedly dies
-
High Point man charged with killing his mother
-
Rams basketball coach unexpectedly dies
promotion
Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes!
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
Enter our Fourth of July Trivia Contest to win prizes!