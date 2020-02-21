HIGH POINT — A lot has changed in a century and the YWCA High Point is celebrating those changes during its 100th birthday this year.
The official birthday is June 21 and the celebration has already begun. On Feb. 5, YWCA High Point kicked off its birthday year with its annual Heart of the Community Luncheon, highlighting the organization’s work and recognizing local women who are leading the way and having an impact on those around them.
YWCA’s mission is “eliminate racism and empower women.” A hundred years ago women were just on the verge of getting the right to vote and segregation was in full effect across the country, being only four decades removed from the abolition of slavery. YWCAs across the country have been at the forefront in most critical social movements for more than 160 years — from women’s empowerment and civil rights, to affordable housing and pay equity, to violence prevention and health care. The first YWCA opened in London, England in 1855 and later in New York in 1858.
In the early years, the first YWCAs provided job training, exercise space, room and board, and support for women. Slowly, branches of the YWCA began opening for African American women and Native American women. YWCA was the first organization to begin teaching sex education in the early 1900s.
In 1920, the YWCA in High Point opened its doors at a place known as “the Hut” on 4th Street thanks to visionary and progressive minded women who saw a need for services YWCA could provide. Programming included Girl Reserves; Traveler’s Aid to assist stranded visitors and women who were flocking to High Point to work in the many knitting mills; and the Business and Professional Club.
In 1944, Maybelle Nixon led a group of African American leaders to open the Mary Bethune Branch of the YWCA. For the next two decades the two YWCA branches in High Point would work toward mutual understanding and communication until 1968, when the Girl Reserves from the two branches were integrated. In 1975, the Mary Bethune Branch officially merged into the Adams YWCA, which would become what is today YWCA High Point.
In 1946, YWCA adopted an interracial charter, eight years before the Supreme Court ended segregation. YWCA has led the way for racial justice and equality and women’s rights for decades. YWCA High Point continues this charge to this day, bringing women’s empowerment workshops and programming to the greater High Point community and partnering with local foundations to bring racial equity training to city leaders and residents.
At the Heart of the Community Luncheon, Executive Director Heidi Majors shared a brief recap of the highlights and history of the YWCA in High Point. Majors is in her 18th year as executive director there and during her tenure has seen the organization go through many changes.
“Over the past 18 years, there have been strategic changes in programming to align with our mission and meet the needs of our community,” Majors said. She said some of those changes include the expansion of youth programming, formation of the Women’s Resource Center in 2005 and the merger of the Latino Family Center with YWCA in 2013.
“The creation of the Teaching Kitchen in 2017 and the expansion of our Maternal Health Department this past year is helping to address the health disparities among minorities,” Majors said.
When most people hear “YWCA” they automatically think “YMCA” only for women, but that is a not an accurate comparison. The YWCA is for men, women, children and families, and while it has a fitness program, boasting the area’s only Arthritis Accredited Therapeutic Swimming pool, over 60% of people who walk through the door on Westwood Avenue are not members.
The YWCA is a community resource mission driven agency and boasts eight core programs: Aquatics and Wellness, Youth Services, Women’s Resource Center, Maternal Health, Latino Family Center, Studio Art, Teaching Kitchen and Social Justice. Of those eight, only two require memberships: Aquatics and Wellness and Youth Services.
“YWCA High Point is much more than a membership organization. In 2019, we served over 8,000 individuals through our programs and services that address the needs of residents in our community,” Majors said.
“YWCA also provides professional development training by partnering with many groups to offer racial equity training, Latinx outreach, youth mental health training, and American Red Cross CPR/First Aid Training and Babysitting Classes,” said Majors. None of those programs or training opportunities requires participants to be members.
Majors and the entire board and staff of YWCA are charging boldly into their next 100 years as they continue to fight for the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.
YWCA has been an anchor in the High Point community for a century. Members and clients find fellowship, support and friendship within its walls. Many members come to use the pool and fitness center to exercise but also to spend time with friends.
“I come to the YWCA to exercise and swim and do something for my health and meet great people,” said Paul Zejda, a longtime member of YWCA who can be found nearly every day swimming and chatting with friends at the pool.
YWCA High Point has monthly events planned to celebrate 100 years. Next up is International Woman’s Day on March 4. Want to join in on the fun? Check out YWCA High Point’s Facebook page or their website at www.ywcahp.com to learn more.
