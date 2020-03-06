No. 22 Virginia 57

No. 10 Louisville 54

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark is making a habit of late-game heroics for No. 22 Virginia, and it couldn’t have come at a better time with the postseason looming next.

Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point second-half lead to beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54 on Saturday.

Virginia (23-7, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), the reigning national champion that lost four of five in one stretch this year, tied with the Cardinals for second in the league when No. 7 Florida State beat Boston College 80-62.

Mamadi Diakite added 17 points and eight rebounds for Virginia.

Jordan Nowora had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Steven Enoch scored 11 points for the Cardinals (24-7, 15-5).

Load comments