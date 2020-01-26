Wake Forest Virginia Mens Basketball

Virginia freshman guard Casey Morsell (13) shoots under pressure from Wake Forest sophomore forward Isaiah Mucius (1) in the second half of an ACC mens basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Deacons lost to the Cavaliers, 65-63. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200127w_spt_wakebasketball

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Tomas Woldetensae scores a career-best 21 points and Virginia got a final-play stop to beat struggling Wake Forest in overtime, leaving coach Tony Bennett to praise his team’s late resolve while acknowledging both teams had “head-scratcher moments.” Story, B4.

