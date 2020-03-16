As the coronavirus continues its spread, 80-degree temperatures are in the forecast for Guilford County and other parts of North Carolina on Friday.
So is there a chance the warmer weather could slow the outbreak?
Some say it’s possible the disease could taper off in the hotter months, similar to the seasonal flu.
“As we move into warmer weather and people are more out in the open, I expect there to be a natural decrease, similar and consistent with the decrease with other upper respiratory tract infections,” Dr. Stefan Baral, an epidemiology professor at Johns Hopkins University, told the Boston Herald.
But some aren’t sure whether heat will impact the spread of COVID-19.
The virus can spread when a patient sneezes or coughs, according to the World Health Organization. The body releases droplets that others can breathe in, officials say.
Researchers who are studying the virus found “the distribution of significant community outbreaks along restricted latitude, temperature, and humidity are consistent with the behavior of a seasonal respiratory virus.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.