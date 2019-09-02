It’s hard to believe the Carolina Panthers will begin their 25th season on Sunday with a home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
As a young scribe at the Eden Daily News a couple years out of college I can remember going to cover an NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills in 1990. I think the game was in Columbia, South Carolina but I’m not sure.
The game was being played to help promote the expansion Panthers coming to the Carolinas in a few years. Their first season was 1995, and since then they have been to two Super Bowls (losing in 2003 to the Patriots and 2015 to the Broncos).
It would seem like a perfect time to select an all-time top 25 players in franchise history. With a little help from Ed Hardin, the worldly columnist with the Greensboro News & Record who has covered the Panthers from the beginning, I came up with my list. The order really isn’t that important but one guy, to me, stands alone at the top of the list.
1. Sam Mills – When there is a statue at Bank of America of the late Mills, it’s an easy choice to make as the best player of all time. The late Mills, who died of cancer in April of 2005, was not only one heck of a linebacker he was an emotional leader during his playing days and when he was an assistant coach. Mills son, Sam III, is an assistant coach with the Panthers and helps with the defensive line.
2. Steve Smith – Emotion is the best way to describe Smith, one of the top wide receivers in franchise history. Smith always played with a chip on his shoulder and made so many big catches in his career for the Panthers there’s a reason he is all-time leader in with 838.
3. Julius Peppers – The two-sport star from North Carolina (he also played basketball for the Tar Heels) had two stints with the Panthers and is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks with 97. A freakish athlete who was one of the most popular players in their history.
4. Wesley Walls – He made the pro bowl five times as a tight end and will be going into the Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor this season. He was one of the early stars of the Panthers after he came from New Orleans for the 1996 season.
5. Jordan Gross – He played 10 years, all with the Panthers, and made three pro bowls from 2003 until 2013. He was an obvious anchor on the line during the Panthers first trip to the Super Bowl in 2003 when he was a rookie. One of his best traits was consistency.
6. John Kasey – The all-time scoring leader in franchise history. As a kicker he was one of the best of his generation and was on the team longer than any player from 1995 through 2010. He scored nearly 1,500 points in his career.
7. Cam Newton – He took the Panthers to one Super Bowl and you get the feeling he has enough left in the tank to do it again. He’s one of the best running quarterbacks in the history of the game, but his arm is what will likely get the Panthers to another Super Bowl.
8. Greg Olsen – When you watch games this season don’t judge Olsen for what he does because he’s coming off an injury. He’s one of the best tight ends of his generation and there’s no questioning his toughness. He also has 7,857 career receiving yards to rank eighth in NFL history among tight ends. This will be his 10th season with the Panthers.
9. Luke Kuechly – A perfect example of how time flies, especially in the NFL, is this will be Kuechly’s ninth season with the Panthers. Since entering the league in 2012 as a first-round pick he has the most tackles of anybody in the NFL with 948.
10. Muhsin Muhammad – “Moose” was a fan favorite and he produced during his two stints with the Panthers. He was a two-time pro bowl selection with the Panthers in 1999 and 2004 and in his career he had 11,438 receiving yards and 62 touchdown catches.
11. Jake Delhomme – He was only in a Panthers’ uniform for seven years and he reached just one pro bowl in 2005. The Panthers were built on defense for the most part but Delhomme had his great moments even if they did come up short against the Patriots in their first Super Bowl.
12. Thomas Davis – It’s hard to believe he’s in a San Diego Chargers’ uniform after being with the Panthers from 2005 until 2018 but the three-time pro bowler was consistent. His performance in 2015 at linebacker as the Panthers made it to the Super Bowl was tremendous.
13. Mike Minter – Was a stalwart in the secondary for a long time and had four interception returns for touchdowns during his career with the Panthers. He amassed nearly 800 tackles with the Panthers and had 11 sacks from 1997 through 2006.
14. Kris Jenkins – Nobody filled the middle of the defense line like Jenkins, who was a three-time pro bowler during his career with the Panthers. One of the best second-round picks in franchise history in 2002 he had 60 tackles and seven sacks.
15. Ryan Kalil – He’s another player that will look different in another uniform but he’s with the New York Jets after spending 11 years on the offensive line for the Panthers. He was a five-time pro bowler who excelled from the center position.
16. Eric Davis – One of the top best defensive backs in franchise history spending five quality seasons with the Panthers. He was a two-time pro bowler over his career and was a steady influence when he arrived for the 1996 season.
17. Charles Johnson – For 10 seasons Johnson was a mainstay on the defensive line compiling 67.5 sacks in his career. His best season came in 2012 when he had 12.5 sacks and was in on 71 tackles. He was one of the best third-round picks in the team’s history.
18. Mike Rucker – Another defensive player who spent his entire career with the Panthers as he amassed 421 tackles from 1999 through 2007. He made the pro bowl in 2003 as the Panthers went to their first Super Bowl.
19. Michael Bates – He had three different stints with the Panthers and had plenty of electric moments mostly as a return man but also played wide receiver. He was a sprinter who won the bronze medal in the 1992 Olympics in the 200 meter dash. He wound up as a pro bowler five times in his career.
20. Josh Norman – His three seasons with the Panthers were certainly eventful as he was selected in the fifth round out of Coastal Carolina. Norman, who is with the Redskins, made the pro bowl in final season with the Panthers and was a mainstay on the Panthers’ Super Bowl team that season.
21. Jonathan Stewart/DeAngelo Williams – It’s only fitting that these two be paired together because they played for so long. They rank first and second in career rushing yards with Stewart compiling 7,318 yards 2008 through 2017 with Williams second with 6,808 yards from 2006 through 2014.
22. Christian McCaffrey – It’s a good bet that if he stays healthy, McCaffrey will eventually be the all-time leading rusher in team history. The third-year running back is also one of the best pass catchers out of the backfield in the NFL.
23. Chris Gamble – He quietly put together a solid nine seasons with the Panthers from 2004 through 2012 and wound up with 27 career interceptions. He scored three times off interceptions and amassed just over 500 tackles.
24. Ricky Manning Jr. – He only spent three seasons with the Panthers but his first season in 2003 was very good. His play during the playoffs that season helped the Panthers get to their first Super Bowl.
25. Brad Hoover – The only local player to have a sustained career with the Panthers. Hoover was a bruising fullback from Ledford High School. Hoover, who starred at Western Carolina, made the Panthers in 2000 as an undrafted free agent. He played 10 full seasons with the Panthers playing in 148 career games.
