RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes have hosted the Stanley Cup finals, an NHL All-Star Game and the NHL Draft in PNC Arena.Now, the Canes are taking it outside.
An NHL Stadium Series game will be played at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, the league announced Saturday. The opponent for the night outdoor game has not been selected.
“We’re proud to be the first NHL market in the Southeast to host an outdoor game,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said in a statement. “We’re going to do everything we can to make as many seats available as possible, because we know how high demand will be for this game, and the epic tailgate that will accompany it.”
The official announcement of next season’s game was made Saturday during the Avalanche’s Stadium Series game against the Kings at the Air Force Academy, and was contingent upon N.C. State’s approval of the NHL’s terms.
“It’s a testament to the great fan base that we’ve always known has been in the Triangle,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday in a media conference call. “It’s great to see the community reengage in the way they have over the last season. There’s no doubt the fan base is passionate, connected, excited. And I think it’s a testament to the way the team is playing and the effort Tom Dundon and the organization have put into hockey in the Triangle.”
Bettman said Dundon, who became majority owner of the team in January 2018, was “relentless” in his pursuit of an outdoor game.
“He has been relentless, but more importantly his main focus was, ‘I want to do this for the community, want to do this for the fans,’ ” Bettman said.
Ticket pricing and other game information will be released at a later date, Bettman said while noting, “All 30 outdoor games to date have been sold out. There’s no doubt that streak will be in effect through next season.”
Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday that while he has never been a part of an outdoor game, he’d enjoy the opportunity to coach in one.
“I think the environment would be pretty cool,” Brind’Amour said. “I think it would be great for the area. Especially now, I think we’ve definitely turned the page here as an organization.
“I think the town, the city, is really behind us. I think we’re due for one.”
Dundon and Don Waddell, the Hurricanes’ president and general manager, have been in constant contact with league officials about securing the game and in negotiations with N.C. State athletics director Boo Corrigan in securing Carter-Finley Stadium as the venue.
“We’ve been in lockstep with the Hurricanes from the start,” Corrigan said Saturday. “We think it’s a unique event that’s going to be great for N.C. State’s brand. Thanks to Tom and Don for pushing this through.”
“Obviously, it’s an experience you’ll never forget, the uniqueness of it,” said Canes defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who played in both Winter Classic and Stadium Series games while with the Chicago Blackhawks. “Being outside playing is pretty cool.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.