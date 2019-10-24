RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes said Thursday that its TV and web host Mike Maniscalco underwent successful surgery this week to remove a large noncancerous mass from his abdomen.
The Hurricanes said the surgery was performed Monday by two doctors at UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh. On Thursday, Maniscalco received the results of the biopsy, which determined the mass to be noncancerous.
The team said Maniscalco and his family are grateful for the positive thoughts, prayers and concerns in the past week, and have asked for privacy as he continues to recover.
The team said Maniscalco is looking forward to returning to work as soon as possible.
Maniscalco is in his fourth season with the team, serving as the rinkside reporter and host of “Hurricanes LIVE” pre- and postgame TV shows on Fox Sports Carolinas, as well as hosting and producing video content for CarolinaHurricanes.com. He also serves as the host of the “Canes Corner” radio show.
The Buffalo, N.Y., native is a 10-year veteran of sports media in the Triangle, and hosted pregame and postgame shows on the Hurricanes’ radio broadcasts from 2007 to 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.