NLDS Braves Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molin, left, celebrates with Paul DeJong (12) after hitting a sacrifice fly to score Kolten Wong and defeat the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

Yadier Molina pushes the St. Louis Cardinals to a deciding Game 5 of the National League Division Series, poking a tying single in the eighth inning and lifting a sacrifice fly in the 10th to rally past the Atlanta Braves 5-4. Story, B2.

Load comments