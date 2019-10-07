Yadier Molina pushes the St. Louis Cardinals to a deciding Game 5 of the National League Division Series, poking a tying single in the eighth inning and lifting a sacrifice fly in the 10th to rally past the Atlanta Braves 5-4. Story, B2.
