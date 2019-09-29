CARDINALS 9, CUBS 0: St. Louis clinched the NL Central on the final day of the regular season, using Jack Flaherty’s arm and Matt Carpenter’s bat to win its first division title since 2015 with a victory over Chicago. The Cubs lost on Joe Maddon’s final day as their manager. It was announced before the game that he won’t return next year. Flaherty tossed seven impressive innings and Carpenter led a three-homer attack with a three-run drive. ROCKIES 4, BREWERS 3 (13): By the late innings, Milwaukee just wanted the game to end. That took a while, though. Already relegated to an NL wild-card spot, the Brewers lost to Colorado when Jake Faria threw a wild pitch in the 13th inning that allowed the winning run to score. The Brewers will play at Washington on Tuesday night in the wild-card game. The winner advances to take on the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers. A day after closer Josh Hader gave up a tying home run in the ninth inning and the Brewers lost in the 10th, Milwaukee began the day one game behind St. Louis for the NL Central lead. St. Louis took a big lead early, and the Brewers began freely substituting as the Cardinals finished off a 9-0 win over the Cubs.
