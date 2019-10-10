With the top teams out of the mix, it’s on to an unexpected showdown in the NL Championship Series. The St. Louis Cardinals are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2014 after stunning Atlanta and will face the Washington Nationals, who dispatched their playoff demons with an upset of the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers. Story, C5.
