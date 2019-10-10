NLDS Braves No Tomahawks Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley, right, hugs teammate Yadier Molina after the Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 of their National League Division Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Atlanta. The Braves did not distribute their traditional red foam tomahawks to fans before Wednesday’s Game 5 of their NL Division Series against the Cardinals following criticism by St. Louis pitcher Ryan Helsley. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

 Danny Karnik

With the top teams out of the mix, it’s on to an unexpected showdown in the NL Championship Series. The St. Louis Cardinals are back in the NLCS for the first time since 2014 after stunning Atlanta and will face the Washington Nationals, who dispatched their playoff demons with an upset of the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers. Story, C5.

