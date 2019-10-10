St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley, right, hugs teammate Yadier Molina after the Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game 5 of their National League Division Series baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Atlanta. The Braves did not distribute their traditional red foam tomahawks to fans before Wednesday’s Game 5 of their NL Division Series against the Cardinals following criticism by St. Louis pitcher Ryan Helsley. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)