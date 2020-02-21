Staff Report
Go-Go 120
Swarm 110
Why the Swarm lost: With the game tied at 102 and five minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Ike Iroegbu and Garrison Matthews knocked down consecutive three-pointers for the visitors as the Capital City Go-Go maintained the lead in a back-and-forth contest that saw 13 lead changes and eight ties.
Key performers
Capital City: Ike Iroegbu 30 points, 5-5 3PT, 5 assists; Jonathan Williams 16 points, 12 rebounds.
Greensboro: Dwayne Bacon 44 points, 11 rebounds; Kobi Simmons 22 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds; Thomas Welsh 13 points, 10 rebounds.
Records
Capital City: 19-17.
Greensboro: 8-28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.