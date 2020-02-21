Staff Report

Go-Go 120

Swarm 110

Why the Swarm lost: With the game tied at 102 and five minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Ike Iroegbu and Garrison Matthews knocked down consecutive three-pointers for the visitors as the Capital City Go-Go maintained the lead in a back-and-forth contest that saw 13 lead changes and eight ties.

Key performers

Capital City: Ike Iroegbu 30 points, 5-5 3PT, 5 assists; Jonathan Williams 16 points, 12 rebounds.

Greensboro: Dwayne Bacon 44 points, 11 rebounds; Kobi Simmons 22 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds; Thomas Welsh 13 points, 10 rebounds.

Records

Capital City: 19-17.

Greensboro: 8-28.

Load comments