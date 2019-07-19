July 20, 1969, I was 21 years old and living in Aschaffenburg, Germany.
My husband and I rented the top floor apartment of a three-apartment building. Our German landlord and his family lived in the second floor apartment and a German couple lived on the first floor.
There came a knock at our door, and the landlord’s 9-year-old son told us to “Come!” We followed him to their apartment, and his parents ushered us to their small black-and-white television. They didn’t speak English, and we only knew a little German. We watched Neil Armstrong step onto the moon. Our landlord and his family cheered and laughed! We toasted the event with my first ever drink of schnapps!
It’s a memory I hope I never forget. My husband and I moved back to Greensboro in 1970.
— Candice Neville Kirkman, Greensboro