Apollo 11 at 50: Celebrating first steps on another world (copy)

In this July 20, 1969 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the Lunar Module "Eagle" during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP)

 Neil Armstrong

July 20, 1969, I was 21 years old and living in Aschaffenburg, Germany.

My husband and I rented the top floor apartment of a three-apartment building. Our German landlord and his family lived in the second floor apartment and a German couple lived on the first floor.

There came a knock at our door, and the landlord’s 9-year-old son told us to “Come!” We followed him to their apartment, and his parents ushered us to their small black-and-white television. They didn’t speak English, and we only knew a little German. We watched Neil Armstrong step onto the moon. Our landlord and his family cheered and laughed! We toasted the event with my first ever drink of schnapps!

It’s a memory I hope I never forget. My husband and I moved back to Greensboro in 1970.

— Candice Neville Kirkman, Greensboro

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments