Back in mid-March, on the very first day of offering grab-and-go meals for students, Washington Montessori cafeteria manager Marvin McQueen predicted demand would grow for the meals he and his staff prepared.
On that first day, they prepared about 100 sets of breakfast and lunch, and served about 64. Now, he said, they are preparing around 300 sets a day, and giving out something like 260. Even on a rainy day, he said, it will still be close to 200. Some people take home six or eight sets at a time, he said.
Districtwide, Guilford County Schools has served more than a million meals at over 100 feeding sites since March 18. The district embarked on the effort as a way to make sure students in need stayed fed after the school buildings closed and students transitioned to learning at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McQueen, a father, grandfather and recent great-grandfather, misses serving and interacting with students in the school cafeteria. At the same time, he values the connections with people and families who visit the school to receive food. This, he said, is something he and his staff love doing.
"It's a sad situation, but it's a great process, too," he said.
As he spoke, McQueen tugged up a blue surgical mask that kept slipping down off his nose. They use disposable masks and replace them every day, he said, and he would love to have some that are a little bigger, or otherwise better fit his face.
In the past, Washington Montessori and some other schools in the district participated in the federal government's summer feeding program.
During those past summers, McQueen said, they could only give meals to students who were present, and the students had to sit in the cafeteria and eat them on the spot. Now, he said, they are just supposed to give people the number of meals they request.
He said he thinks that may be mostly in recognition of the difficult economic situation many families are facing during the pandemic. Plus, there's the reality that parents may be trying to minimize contagion risk to their children by keeping them home.
The people they serve, he said, are finding ways to show the school staff how much they appreciate the meals.
For Mothers' Day, he said, the women in his crew received flowers. Another time, a family presented them with a poster-board sized thank you card.
"I feel like they can depend on us," he said. "At least five days a week."
— Jessie Pounds
