Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHERN DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1130 PM EDT * AT 923 PM EDT, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED UP TO ONE INCH OF RAINFALL HAS FALLEN IN THE PAST HOUR. DAILY TOTALS ARE ALSO APPROACHING ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAINFALL IN PLACES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, LEXINGTON, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, LINWOOD, HIGH ROCK LAKE AND SUMMERFIELD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODS AND FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED ACT QUICKLY. MOVE UP TO HIGHER GROUND TO ESCAPE FLOOD WATERS. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS RISING. &&