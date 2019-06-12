Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0 (copy)

United States' scorer Lindsey Horan, right, and her teammate Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrate their side's 3rd goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

 The Associated Press

Some people in the soccer world say the United States women got just a bit too exuberant with their goal celebrations during their 13-0 victory over Thailand on Tuesday. Story, C4

Tags

Load comments