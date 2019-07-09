Sheetz said Tuesday that its store at 2505 Somerset Center Drive in Winston-Salem is one of six companywide to have a Bitcoin ATM kiosk.
Sheetz is partnering with Coinsource, the world’s largest Bitcoin ATM network, to offer the service.
The kiosks give customers the ability to buy and sell Bitcoin with U.S. dollars within these stores.
“As cryptocurrency increases in popularity and demand, we are excited to add this service in our continual mission to be the ultimate one-stop-shop,” the company said.
Sheetz said that Coinsource is responsible for enforcing financial compliance standards, including anti-money laundering policies.
Customers can transact as little as $5 and as much as $5,000 per day from a Coinsource ATM. To use the machines in store, customers must enroll with Coinsource. For more information, go to https://coinsource.net.