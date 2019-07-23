GREENSBORO — Greensboro-based Honda Aircraft Co. has sold 15 HondaJets to Hawaiian charter company Wing Spirit for inter-island transportation in the Hawaiian Islands, Honda Aircraft said Tuesday.
The company took deliveries of some of the HondaJet Elites earlier this month. Honda Aircraft said the jets became the first light jet to enter service in Hawaii.
A newly-established aviation group, Wing Spirit is also exploring using HondaJets as air ambulances and for aviation education throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The aircraft serving as air ambulances will be outfitted with custom medevac configurations, marking the first time this design has been used in the HondaJet program’s history, the company said.
“Wing Spirit’s purchase of 15 aircraft to operate throughout the Hawaiian Islands is a realization of our goal to expand the world’s business jet market. Prior to the HondaJet’s entry into service in the region, no other light jet had operated in Hawaii,” said Honda Aircraft Co. President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. “We are confident the HondaJet’s efficiency, comfort and best-in-class performance are well-suited to Wing Spirit’s mission to revolutionize business aviation in the region.”