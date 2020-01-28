Sprouts Farmers Market opens Greensboro's first store

Healthy-eating grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first site in Greensboro at Westridge Square.

GREENSBORO — Westridge Square shopping center, the Battleground Avenue home of a Sprouts Farmers Market and Kohl's department store, has been sold to an Alabama company for $38.3 million. 

Deed documents filed in the Guilford County Register of Deeds office show the transaction closed Monday between the seller, Branch Westridge Associates and the buyer, Select-Westridge. 

Branch Westridge is an investment subsidiary of Branch Properties, of Atlanta, which owned the center and added a number of new retail and restaurant offerings in recent months. 

The buyer is listed as a Birmingham, Ala. company. 

The shopping center, at Battleground's intersection with Westridge, also includes a Planet Fitness gym. 

Sprouts opened its 30,000-square-foot store last August in the 215,000-square-foot shopping center.

