GREENSBORO — Westridge Square shopping center, the Battleground Avenue home of a Sprouts Farmers Market and Kohl's department store, has been sold to an Alabama company for $38.3 million.
Deed documents filed in the Guilford County Register of Deeds office show the transaction closed Monday between the seller, Branch Westridge Associates and the buyer, Select-Westridge.
Branch Westridge is an investment subsidiary of Branch Properties, of Atlanta, which owned the center and added a number of new retail and restaurant offerings in recent months.
The buyer is listed as a Birmingham, Ala. company.
The shopping center, at Battleground's intersection with Westridge, also includes a Planet Fitness gym.
Sprouts opened its 30,000-square-foot store last August in the 215,000-square-foot shopping center.
