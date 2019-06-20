Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 245 PM EDT * AT 142 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR KING, OR 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF WINSTON-SALEM, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, MCLEANSVILLE, LEWISVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE AND STOKESDALE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. IF ON OR NEAR BELEWS LAKE AND LAKE TOWNSEND, GET AWAY FROM THE WATER AND MOVE INDOORS OR INSIDE A VEHICLE. REMEMBER, LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE OUT TO 15 MILES FROM THE PARENT THUNDERSTORM. IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER NOW! DO NOT BE CAUGHT ON THE WATER IN A THUNDERSTORM. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH