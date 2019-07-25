GREENSBORO — GTCC was able to buy three heavy-duty trucks thanks to a gift to the GTCC Foundation from Volvo Group North America, the company said Thursday in a news release.
GTCC, which said Thursday it will soon open a truck driver training program, will use the trucks to help students earn a course certificate and a Class A commercial driver's license, enabling them to drive tractor-trailers.
"The new Truck Driving School will complement GTCC’s existing Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology program, which operates out of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing on the college’s Jamestown campus," GTCC wrote in a separate news release. "GTCC plans to launch the program soon and will provide more details at a later date."
“We understand the challenges our customers face every day when it comes to finding and keeping heavy-duty truck drivers,” Ken Culver, Volvo Group North America vice president, customer support, said in a written statement. “The Volvo Group is proud to support GTCC and their efforts to address the shortage of truck drivers through this upcoming new program.”
The company said it, GTCC and TranSource Truck & Trailer Center of Greensboro, collaborated to buy trucks and two trailers for the driver training program: a Mack Pinnacle daycab model, a Volvo VNL 670 model and a Volvo VNL 780 model. TranSource will also provide maintenance support for the trucks.
“Having up-to-date equipment for our students to train on allows us to provide the necessary skills to succeed in today’s competitive work environment,” said Randy Parker, GTCC president in the news release. “We are grateful to the Volvo Group for their support, and we look forward to continuing our work together to develop the next generation of truck drivers.”
Volvo declined to release the dollar value of the gift, saying through a spokesperson it does not want to "get in to that level of detail."
A news release from GTCC said "the heavy-duty truck manufacturer provided a steep discount to GTCC."
GTCC said it took possession of the trucks in June.