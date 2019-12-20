GREENSBORO — Verizon has brought its 5G Ultra Wideband service to the city.
Compared to 4G LTE, which most Verizon customers use, 5G will allow users to download movies and TV shows in seconds rather minutes, Verizon said Friday in a news release announcing the new service.
For now, availability is limited.
The faster service is initially available in parts of east, west and south Greensboro and near Bennett College, Warnersville Recreation Center, University Village Student Apartments and Old Peck Park, Verizon said.
Detailed coverage maps will not be available until Thursday.
The service is only available to users of 5G-enabled devices.
When customers move beyond a 5G coverage area, their device switches to the 4G LTE network.
Greensboro is one of just 28 U.S. cities, including Charlotte, where Verizon's 5G service is available.
