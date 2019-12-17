The Unilin North America LLC production facility in Thomasville is expanding again, this time with a $14.9 million investment that will lead to 30 new jobs.
Unilin is the nation’s largest supplier of laminate flooring, selling under the Quick-Step and Pergo brands at specialty stores, distributors and home centers.
The N.C. Commerce Department announced Monday that Thomasville has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the state Rural Infrastructure Authority.
The grant from the existing business building category will assist Unilin in adding 175,000 square feet of space at 550 Cloniger Drive. The investment will be dedicated to HVAC, the electrical system and a fire protection system.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment on its expansion plans. The company has referred applicants to www.unilincareers.com.
It is the fourth expansion for Unilin since the company opened the Thomasville facility in 2005.
Parent company Mohawk Industries has more than 1,250 employees in North Carolina, including at least 335 in Thomasville and at least 170 at its own operations in Eden.
The company has said with previous expansions that increasing consumer demand for laminate flooring is driving its growth.
The authority also approved another grant for Thomasville, this one $210,000 toward the reuse of an 18,000-square-foot building by Minnewawa, a manufacturer of custom woven labels, ribbons and accessories.
The company plans to relocate its Tennessee operation to Thomasville, creating 21 jobs and spending $491,931 on capital investments.
