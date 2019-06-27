Truliant Federal Credit Union has opened its fourth branch in Greensboro at 2504 Battleground Ave. It is Truliant’s fifth branch in Guilford County and 15th in the Triad.
The credit union plans to open a Triad commercial lending office at 600 Green Valley Road in Greensboro in the fourth quarter. The credit union is moving its West Friendly Avenue branch to the site.
Since 2014, the credit union has added 14 branches — including 10 in the Charlotte Metro region. Truliant has 723 employees and 33 branches overall.
Richard Craver