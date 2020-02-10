Environmental crusader Greta Thunberg is starting to make some U.S. airlines nervous.
The Swedish teenager, who has been vocal about combating climate change, may have played a role in a recent 4% drop in the number of commercial passengers flying in Sweden, where the term “flygskam,” or flight shame, has gained popularity.
Some U.S. airline executives are now expressing concern that the same guilt could take hold in the U.S., prompting American travelers to think twice before buying an airline ticket.
Robin Hayes, chief executive of New York-based JetBlue Airways, told industry analysts during a conference call recently that it’s only a matter of time before Americans follow the lead of their Swedish counterparts to find more environmentally friendly alternatives to commercial air travel.
“This issue presents a clear and present danger, if we don’t get on top of it,” he said. “We’ve seen that in other geographies and we should not assume that those sentiments won’t come to the U.S.”
Although flight shame hasn’t caught on as strongly in the U.S. as in Europe, airline industry experts say carriers are amplifying their efforts to cut emissions to help ease the concerns of fliers, especially young travelers who are more likely to change their travel plans based on environmental issues.
“Today’s environmentally focused 22-year-old is tomorrow’s 35-year-old frequent business traveler,” said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst with the Atmosphere Research Group. “The industry wants to make sure everyone, regardless of age, knows what they are doing.”
Emissions of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide from all commercial flights, including cargo and passenger planes, represented 2.4% of all global CO2 emissions in 2018 — a 32% increase over five years earlier, according to a study by the International Council on Clean Transportation. Flights from the U.S. represent about a quarter of the world’s passenger flight emissions, the study found.
Airline travel globally had been growing steadily by about 5% each year over the past decade, according to the International Air Transport Association, a trade group for the world’s air carriers. But in 2019, the growth rate slowed to 4%, marking the first time traffic grew less than 5% since the global financial crisis, dragged down by declines in Sweden and Germany.
U.S. demand for airline seats has been growing by about 4% each year thanks to a strong economy and low fuel prices that result in relatively cheap air fares.
If global passenger demand continues to grow at the same pace, CO2 emissions from air travel will triple by 2050, according to an estimate by the International Civil Aviation Organization, the aviation branch of the United Nations.
