HIGH POINT — Thomas Built Buses in High Point will suspend production for two weeks starting today, after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report from WGHP/FOX8.

Andrea Corso, who represents the parent company of Thomas Built Buses, told FOX8 that the employee is at home for the next two weeks in isolation.

Individuals who likely came in contact with also have been asked to stay home.

Corso told the station a hard clean of the entire facility will be done.

