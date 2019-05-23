The shape of things: Jeans company Kontoor promises to 'develop deep roots' in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — "Kontoor Brands is proud to call Greensboro Home" the banner read as workers unfurled it Wednesday afternoon at its new home in the 400 block of North Elm Street. A couple of hundred yards away, a new sign went up in front of the building.
And today, marks another milestone: Kontoor debuts as a publicly-traded entity.
Things are finally falling into place for a company that just came into existence last year.
Kontoor was created to take over the Wrangler and Lee jeans brands when VF Jeanswear, after 20 years in Greensboro, announced last year it would move its headquarters to Denver to better serve other brands such as The North Face and Vans.
“We all knew this day was coming, so I think everybody has been prepared for it and I think everybody is mentally in the right place,” said Scott Baxter, who was named CEO of Kontoor last summer.
While VF’s departure was a sad day for the city, the blow was softened by 120-year-old Lee moving its headquarters from Merriam, Kan., to share the Elm Street building with 70-year-old Wrangler.
As for the name, Baxter said company leaders wanted a name that implies the contour of the body. But "contour" was already taken. So they settled on an alternative spelling.
As for the company, Kontoor has about 17,000 employees worldwide. It employs around 1,200 in North Carolina — about 600 at its North Elm Street headquarters. About 200 more work at the company’s support center on South Elm-Eugene Street, where clothing prototypes are stitched. Another 150 or so recently moved to Kontoor’s creative offices at Revolution Mill. Mocksville is home to a distribution center that employs about 360.
About 30 positions relocated with Lee to Greensboro. Baxter said the company is hiring about 170 people to complete staffing at Lee and to fill roles needed to operate as a publicly-traded company.
Because of the time difference, Baxter and his team held virtual meetings with offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Wednesday evening so they could get up to speed.
Meetings with European and domestic offices are being held this morning.
“We just want to get everybody in a real comfortable position to get ready to go ahead and start our new journey,” Baxter said.
After the celebrating is over, Baxter plans to start running a company he said is "going to develop deep roots in the community."
Kontoor has already leased more than 40,000 square feet of space at Revolution Mill for its merchandising and product development offices. The company plans to lease an additional 4,500 square feet at Revolution for design studios that will service Lee and Wrangler.
Earlier in May, Baxter insisted the company’s global leadership conference be held in Greensboro as opposed to other big cities where the conference had been held before.
Baxter also plans to bring back the Wrangler pop-up store to downtown, only this time it will be permanent and include clothing from Lee.
And while Kontoor may not be bringing denim production back to Greensboro, it's certainly making sure the fabric remains popular in the global marketplace. Lee is the top-selling brand in China and Baxter hopes Wrangler will be a strong competitor when it debuts there in January 2020.
Speaking of the future, VF has been developing something called "stretch denim" for years — it's just like the name implies — to compete with casual athletic wear.
“The denim market has changed," Baxter explained. “We used to just be 100% cotton and that’s gotten a little bit old school. Now, we’re really thinking out of the box.”
Baxter said consumers can expect to see a lot more diversity in Kontoor’s denim brands in the future. And a lot more of Kontoor.
“We’re pretty excited to be part of the community," Baxter said. "We’re leaving a great company, but it’s a chance for us to be independent and that’s really important to us."