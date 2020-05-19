Tesla CEO Musk restarts California factory amid lockdown

FILE -This June 22, 2012, file photo, shows an exterior view of the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif. The parking lot was full at Tesla's California electric car factory Monday, May 11, 2020, an indication that the company was resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

 Paul Sakuma

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is trying a brazen stunt geared to catch the eye of the flamboyant Elon Musk, founder of Tesla. 

Local megasite officials have hired an airplane to pull a banner with a message from North Carolina over the electric-car company's factory in Fremont, Calif. 

The banner, courtesy of the Randolph County EDC and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, will read: "TESLA COME TO NC. WE WANT YOU @GRMEGASITE."

A news release sent out by the economic development groups said the flyover was scheduled for 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time. 

The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, near the Randolph County town of Liberty, is 1,825 acres assembled with a large manufacturing company, like a car maker, in mind.

