GREENSBORO — The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is trying a brazen stunt geared to catch the eye of the flamboyant Elon Musk, founder of Tesla.
Local megasite officials have hired an airplane to pull a banner with a message from North Carolina over the electric-car company's factory in Fremont, Calif.
The banner, courtesy of the Randolph County EDC and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, will read: "TESLA COME TO NC. WE WANT YOU @GRMEGASITE."
A news release sent out by the economic development groups said the flyover was scheduled for 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.
The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, near the Randolph County town of Liberty, is 1,825 acres assembled with a large manufacturing company, like a car maker, in mind.
