GREENSBORO — An employee at Target's New Garden Road store recently tested positive for COVID-19, the company's corporate office confirmed in a statement to the News & Record.
"We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we’ve been notified that our Greensboro New Garden store in North Carolina has experienced a team member positive case of the coronavirus," the company said Thursday in an emailed statement. "We’ve communicated directly with this team member, who went into quarantine and is following all health department guidelines."
Target on Friday declined to discuss whether the employee may have interacted with fellow employees or the public before going into self-quarantine. The company also declined to discuss questions related to when the employee tested positive, when the employee last worked, and when other employees were notified at the store off New Garden Road in Greensboro.
"We’re paying this team member while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time," Target said in the earlier statement. "After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We have notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance."
Guilford County Public Health does not release any details about potential positive COVID-19 case locations, those under monitoring, or investigation, a spokeswoman said Friday by email.
"We encourage all employers to take action if an employee is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 infection," the spokeswoman said.
In most cases, employers do not need to shut down their facility, county health officials said. If it has been less than seven days since the sick employee has been in the facility, officials encourage employers to:
- Close off any areas used for prolonged periods of time by the sick person.
- Wait 24 hours before cleaning and disinfecting to minimize potential for other employees being exposed to respiratory droplets. If waiting 24 hours is not feasible, wait as long as possible.
- During this waiting period, open outside doors and windows to increase air circulation in these areas if feasible.
County health officials also refer employers to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Target's statement said the company provides all store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers. Stores are also using rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checkout lanes and employing a variety of social distancing measures.
"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests," Target said in the statement. "We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly."
