GREENSBORO — Greensboro has been known for more than a century as one of the state’s manufacturing centers.
But while much of that heritage has eroded through decades of change in the textile, furniture and tobacco industries, this city has remained one of the most prominent manufacturing economies in the nation, according to a new study of manufacturing jobs.
Greensboro was ranked 17th in the nation as one of the best cities for manufacturing jobs in a survey sponsored by Kempler Industries, a Chicago-based reseller of used equipment and machinery to manufacturing companies.
Kempler commissioned a company called Digital Third Coast to combine job statistics with other local
housing and economy cost figures to produce its list of the top 50 best cities for manufacturing.
The survey is unusual because it calculates the number of manufacturing jobs per 100,000 people in a city’s population. The notable fact from this survey is that no cities with more than 700,000 people ranked in the top 10. And most of the cities in the top 50 were much smaller than that.
The only other North Carolina city in the top 50 is Asheville. The major growth centers of Charlotte and Raleigh did not make the top 50.
The researchers compared 236 metro areas — including the 150 most populous cities in the U.S. They calculated the total number of manufacturing jobs per 100,000, manufacturing year-over-year employment growth from December 2017 to December 2018, median income for manufacturing workers as well as median housing cost in each city. All of that data was combined into a weighted formula with total manufacturing jobs as the dominant factor.
Greensboro ranked highly because there are nearly 8,000 manufacturing jobs per 100,000 people in the city. Those manufacturing workers make a median income of just over $40,000 a year. Greensboro has a total of 57,300 manufacturing jobs. The number of those jobs grew by 2 percent from December 2017 to December 2018.
Asheville, by comparison, ranked 25th on the list with 5,200 manufacturing jobs per 100,000 people with a median income of just over $34,000 a year. Asheville has a total of 22,000 manufacturing jobs. The number of those jobs grew by 4.8 percent from December 2017 to December 2018.
Tricia Harte of Digital Third Coast said in an email that Charlotte, which ranked No. 107 and Raleigh, which ranked No. 60, were surveyed, but they did not make the top 50 for several reasons.
“Both Raleigh and Charlotte experienced lower year-over-year growth between the end of calendar year 2017 and calendar year 2018,” Harte wrote. “Asheville saw 4.8 percent manufacturing sector growth while Raleigh saw 1.7 percent and Charlotte experienced only 0.1 percent. While Raleigh and Charlotte may be larger and more established metro areas, Asheville’s significantly greater increase indicates a growing manufacturing sector and new opportunities for workers.
“Similarly, the number of manufacturing sector jobs, relative to the population of the city itself, is smaller in both Charlotte and Raleigh,” Harte added. “This study aimed to highlight communities where the manufacturing sector is flourishing and growing which includes environments where the number of job opportunities are greater, and make up significant portions of the local economy.”