Steve Showfety, president of Koury Corp., at the Grandover Resort and Conference Center in Greensboro on Thursday.
GREENSBORO — When Steve Showfety joined the board of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority 10 years ago, he had already spent decades learning about real estate development and finance from Joe Koury, a master of his craft.
As president of the company that Koury Built, Showfety was managing the Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons/Joseph S. Koury Convention Center and the Grandover Resort.
So he brought a fine-tuned attention to detail to an experienced board that had spent the previous 20 years turning the regional airport into an economic powerhouse for Greensboro and the Triad.
He would rise to be chairman of that board, all the while asking probing questions and spurring the board and staff to further expand the airport while actively managing Koury Corp.
Showfety, 72, was still active as chairman of the Airport Authority when he died Wednesday night of glioblastoma, the brain cancer that felled Sen. John McCain.
Even in the months after surgery in May, Showfety remained active, attending board meetings by phone and calling airport Executive Director Kevin Baker weekly for strategy sessions.
"It wasn’t like we were just having conversations and just keeping him informed — he was actually making good suggestions and providing advice as valuable as if he was still on duty," Baker said.
But the type of cancer he had is "an insidious disease" Baker said. "He put up a valiant fight but I think especially over the last few weeks he had spiraled downward. Steve did things on his own terms. Steve probably just decided that he had had enough of this and wasn’t going to put up with it anymore."
Baker said Showfety had depth far beyond his high-profile success.
"He was a very caring compassionate person. He’s a driven leader and he’s tough and he’s a heck of a negotiator but there’s a soft core that’s beneath that hard shell," Baker said.
Four years ago, when Baker had a heart illness, he was preparing for a hospital procedure and his wife was juggling issues with his children and even a sick kitten that needed attention.
"Steve had come to visit me and he called her and she was telling him what was going on," Baker said. "He offered to leave his office and drive the 20 miles out to my house and take the cat to the vet. She didn’t take him up on it."
After Showfety had served for five years on the board, he succeeded then-Chairman Henry Isaacson.
Isaacson, who had begun a number of initiatives that included the airport adding hundreds of acres of land for economic development, said Showfety's tenure was marked with intelligence and clarity.
Showfety helped guide the airport in buying land to expand its footprint to include hundreds of acres for economic development.
He was also a champion of the growing aerospace industry there, the airport said in a news release.
Showfety was also known as one of the most successful developers in the city's history. As an employee of Koury Corp., he helped Joe Koury develop such major properties as the Koury Convention Center and Grandover Resort and then managed those properties and their subsequent growth after Koury's death.
As president of Koury Corp., Showfety managed one of the state’s most influential hospitality and real estate development companies. In addition to apartments and offices, its most visible property is the Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons/Joseph S. Koury Convention Center.
Its other major property, Grandover, is a mixed-use development on 1,500 acres on Interstate 85. It contains a resort, single-family houses and a golf course.
Its marquee tenant is the headquarters for the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Showfety was a high-profile civic leader, active on the airport board for 10 years and serving on or chairing a variety of boards and commissions, according to his profile at the Koury Corp. website.
His service included the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association, Greensboro Builders Association, Greensboro Merchants Association, Greensboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Greensboro Economic Development Alliance, Triad Real Estate Building Industry Coalition and the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.
As a graduate of East Carolina University, Showfety received distinguished service awards from the university.
In August 2019, Showfety received the Stanley Frank Economic and Workforce Development Award and The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
