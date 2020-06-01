Piedmont Triad International Airport may soon be down to four airlines and one low-cost carrier if the U.S. Transportation Department approves Spirit Airlines’ COVID-19 restructuring proposal.
The airline primarily has served the Orlando, Fla., market out of PTI since June 2018.
USA Today reported Friday that Spirit has requested permission to suspend flights from five destinations, including PTI and Asheville, through at least Sept. 30.
That would leave Spirit with North Carolina service only at Charlotte Douglass and Raleigh-Durham international airports.
According to PTI passenger boarding statistics for April, Spirit had no flights during the month. There were 2,041 boardings in March, down 63.1% from a year ago, and 3,591 boardings in February, down 5.8%.
Spirit held a 5.2% market share at PTI in February.
Neither Spirit nor Kevin Baker, PTI’s executive director, could be immediately reached for comment on the potential suspension of Spirit service.
USA Today reported that Spirit and other airlines require USDOT approval to end flights as a condition for getting funds from the $2 trillion federal stimulus package.
The USDOT is considering allowing airlines to drop up to 5% of their routes in response to the drastic decline in passenger boardings.
USDOT said May 12 that airlines had until May 18 to determine which flights they wanted to suspend or end. A comment period for members of Congress ended Thursday.
The department has not indicated when it would issue a final ruling or when cuts would go into effect, according to USA Today.
“The department has granted several exemptions to carriers’ service obligations, recognizing circumstances where it is not reasonable or practicable for carriers to serve all points or all frequencies in their service obligations,” USDOT said May 12.
“The department will continue to monitor the industry, including for signs of improved passenger volume, as the economy recovers.”
Spirit said in its first-quarter earnings report May 6 that it had reduced seating by 75% in April and by 95% in May.
Spirit began service from PTI to three Florida destinations — thrice-weekly to Orlando and twice-weekly to Fort Lauderdale and Tampa. Each destination added a winter-season flight each November.
Spirit joined fellow low-fare carrier Allegiant in offering non-daily flights to the Orlando and Tampa markets, but with service directly into each city.
By comparison, Allegiant operates out of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to the Tampa market, and Orlando-Sanford International Airport.
Delta Air Lines is requesting permission to exit New Bern.
