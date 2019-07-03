The Triad’s unemployment rate had another bounce up on its recent trampoline ride, climbing to 4% in May, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
The rate has been on a modest up-and-down cycle the past nine months, reaching a near 18-year low of 3% in September before rising to 4.1% in February.
However, some economists and analysts were not overly encouraged with the jobless rate decrease last year.
They stress that North Carolina’s employment recovery has occurred mostly in five urban counties, particularly in Charlotte and the Triangle, which combined account for at least 45% of the net gain of jobs since February 2013.
Over the past year, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 500 jobs. By comparison, the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a net gain of 30,000, the Raleigh-Cary MSA had a net gain of 4,800 jobs and Durham-Chapel Hill MSA of 1,000.
“If growth continues to concentrate in a handful of cities, the overwhelming majority of communities in North Carolina will be extremely vulnerable when the current growth cycle comes to an end,” the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center said.
The Triad’s rates have remained below the 5% threshold since January 2017.
That’s the level considered by most economists as representing full employment — the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the state economy appears to be slowing, led by an 18% increase in initial unemployment claims from April to May.
“There is a bright spot of accelerated construction activity,” Walden said. “Construction is being propelled by falling interest rates and hurricane rebuilding.
“So, for now, the forecast is growth — but slower — yet no imminent recession.”
North Carolina’s unemployment rate has grown for the “right” reasons, said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a research firm in Chapel Hill that specializes in economic and social policy.
“More people in North Carolina were working or actively seeking work in May than was the case in May 2018. Similarly, more people were employed.
“At the same time, more people were unemployed, perhaps because they just hadn’t been looking long enough to find a match, resulting in a higher unemployment rate.
“This dynamic suggests that more people in North Carolina are encouraged by the labor market and are seeking and/or finding employment,” Quinterno said.