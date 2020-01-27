WINSTON-SALEM — Hanes Mall has become a daytime-only shopping destination for Lisa Frenette.
Frenette of King was at the mall early Monday afternoon with a friend who was successful in finding a pair of boots she liked in the Macy’s store-closing sale.
“I only come here in the daytime, but even then I don’t feel totally safe,” Frenette said.
“It’s a shame, but the violence and online shopping are going make malls a thing of the past.”
Frenette referenced a shooting outside the Forever 21 clothing at Hanes Mall on Friday night that resulted in a male teenager being seriously injured and an 18-year-old being arrested. Winston-Salem police said the victim and the assailant knew each other.
The shooting shattered several windows at Forever 21, but no one inside the store was shot or injured, police said. The store opened for business Saturday despite the damage.
According to the mall’s curfew, which began in 2010, teenagers without an escort are required to leave by 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Unsupervised teenagers are not allowed to congregate in the parking lot, outside sidewalks and entrance corridors at the mall.
The curfew policy is in effect for the entire mall except for Belk, Macy’s, J.C. Penney and Dillard’s, which have outside entrances, the mall policy states.
It is the second high-profile incident of gun violence at Hanes Mall in the last five months. On Aug. 6, prosecutors say Robert Granato, 23, shot and killed Julius Sampson Jr., 32, in the parking lot of a restaurant on the perimeter of the mall. Granato is charged with first-degree murder.
Frenette said that when she chooses to shop in person, it’s typically at a non-Hanes Mall retail store, such as Kohl’s, Stein Mart or Target, “because people go to those stores to shop, and not just to hang out as the young people do.”
Jill Cline of Cleveland, who was shopping with her daughter and granddaughter, said she has enjoyed coming to Hanes Mall over the years because “it’s bright with lots of choices.”
Like Frenette, Cline said she also limits her shopping to daytime hours no matter where she goes.
“I’m just hesitant to go out at night in general where there is a large gathering of people,” Cline said.
“You have a generation of teenagers whose parents are either not doing a good job of keeping track of them, or would rather them be out of the house than at home.
“It’s why, when I am shopping, I’m always looking around for things that don’t look right, don’t add up, make me feel uncomfortable,” Cline said.
Sarah Kotelnicki, marketing director for Hanes Mall, said Monday that “we take the concerns of our customers and the community very seriously.”
“We evaluate our measures on an on-going basis, and make adjustments as necessary. We are reviewing our procedures in light of this most recent situation and will make any necessary modifications.”
Kotelnicki said the mall employs a full-time third-party security company. Police Lt. Jose Gomez said the mall hires off-duty police officers for weekend duty.
“We work closely with and maintain open lines of communication with Winston-Salem Police Department,” Kotelnicki said.
“However, we are unable to discuss these measures in detail, as doing so would compromise our efforts.”
Gomez said off-duty police officers working at the mall are trained “that if they see a potential problem to call in backup.”
“The patrol captain has added an emphasis to officers to be more intentional about being more visible with their presence in and about the mall.”
Gomez said police consider Friday’s shooting as “an isolated incident.”
An internet search for mall shootings demonstrates that Hanes Mall is unfortunately not alone in having acts of violence and fatalities on or around its premises.
In December, a 13-year-old girl was fatally shot, and two others teens wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, in the parking lot of Concord Mills outside the Dave and Buster’s restaurant.
