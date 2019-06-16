North Carolina may be ill-prepared to adequately serve the needs of the jobless during the next recession because of the unemployment insurance benefit restrictions put in place in 2013.
That’s the conclusion of a report released last week by the nonprofit National Employment Law Project.
The group examined how state UI programs have been weakened by benefit cuts and policies that discourage unemployed workers from even applying for aid.
The benefits are drawn mostly by people who lost their jobs through no fault of their own.
“North Carolina is one of the (eight) states we are the most worried about for the next recession,” said Michele Evermore, co-author of the group’s report.
The other states highlighted are Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, South Carolina and Tennessee.
“As the employment rates have fallen to record lows, states have quietly undercut their unemployment insurance programs,” Evermore said.
For example, the Republican-controlled N.C. legislature approved in June 2013 drastically cutting the maximum weekly benefit amount and number of benefit weeks.
It was part of a controversial strategy to eliminate a $2.8 billion debt to the U.S. Labor and Treasury departments that helped pay extended jobless benefits during the Great Recession of 2008-11.
The UI cuts in N.C. were both in number of weeks from up to 26 weeks to 12, and a weekly maximum amount from $535 to $350.
By comparison, during the height of the Great Recession when the state jobless rate exceeded 10% for several months, some N.C. residents received up to 99 weeks of regular and extended state and federal UI benefits.
The average weekly UI benefit amount paid in 2017 was $247, while the average number of benefit weeks was nine. The state was projected to spend just $118 million in jobless benefits in 2018.
As of June 5, the state had $3.61 billion in a UI trust fund, according to the N.C. Commerce Department. Economists have recommended the state have at least $4 billion set aside.
Evermore said the real test of the socioeconomic experiments in North Carolina and the other seven states “will come when the next recession hits — will enough people have sufficient compensation to avoid catastrophe?”
“We don’t know the answer because we haven’t expressed a recession with these policies in place.”
Methods of cutting benefits
According to the report, legislatures looking to reduce the number of people eligible for UI have cut benefits through four primary methods:
- Increasing the amount of earned wages needed to qualify;
- Redefining who qualifies;
- Reducing duration of benefits; and
- Imposing stricter on-going eligibility requirements.
The nonprofit group’s report found that 25% of UI benefit claims were denied for reasons unrelated to the cause of their unemployment, in particular the job-search requirements and online claim procedures.
The N.C. legislature has imposed all four restrictions, including requiring recipients to wait multiple weeks to receive benefits, as well as raising the number of required weekly job-search contacts from two to five for people who receive UI benefits. Recipients are now required to register for work at www.ncworks.org.
According to the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center, employers bore about 22% of the UI trust fund repayment burden through a temporary increase in the unemployment insurance tax they pay, while beneficiaries bore 73% through reduced benefits.
“If you want to reduce a deficit in a social program, there are only two ways to do so: increase revenues or decrease benefits,” said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
“Since Republicans wanted to reduce the UI tax, and thus cut into revenue enhancement, they had to reduce benefits.”
No support for increase
Even with the state unemployment rate at 3.5% in April, there appears to be no legislative support in the current session for raising either UI benefit.
When the legislature approved the drastic UI benefit reductions in February 2013, it meant forfeiting up to $650 million in federal benefits that could have helped 85,000 unemployed North Carolinians, including 15,000 in the Triad. North Carolina was the only state to pass up those benefits.
“Plenty of GOP lawmakers remember the days when North Carolina ran up a debt to the federal government of more than $2.8 billion connected to unemployment benefits,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
Bill D’Elia, spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said, “it’s not a surprise that a leftist labor organization is arguing against unemployment policies enacted by states with Republican legislatures.”
“The reforms legislative Republicans made to the unemployment insurance system were needed to give us the ability to pay off the federal debt incurred by the Democrats, and reduce federal unemployment taxes being paid by North Carolina employers, which were stalling job creation and economic growth.”
Legislative supporters of the reduced UI benefits have said they were “too rich” before 2012, deterring unemployed people from pursuing new work, including part- and full-time jobs that would leave them underemployed for their skill sets.
Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, defended the 2013 cuts at that time by saying UI benefits are “becoming a welfare-dependent program in a lot of cases.”
“Our economy has certainly improved with new jobs and new people moving into North Carolina,” Howard said. “The objective is to get unemployed folks back to work as soon as possible.”
Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, said in 2013 that the sharp decline in North Carolina would not have been so noticeable if the state had been paying what its neighboring states had been all along.
However, in order to justify the cuts, Republican legislators drew Alabama and Mississippi into the comparison, rather than just Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Since the law went into effect, the average weekly UI benefit for North Carolinians decreased by $51 — the biggest drop in the country.
In the meantime, the average weekly jobless benefits have increased since 2012 in South Carolina (up $10 to $252), and in Virginia (up $17 to $302).
Recipiency rate
The report found that individuals are applying for and receiving UI benefits “at much lower rates than they have in the past.”
That is known as the recipiency rate, which depends on a number of factors and varies greatly from state to state.
According to a 2016 study by economic research firm 24/7 Wall St., North Carolina had the second lowest recipiency rate at 11.4%, trailing only Florida at 10.2%. North Dakota had the highest recipiency rate at 74%.
That recipiency rate was a key factor in North Carolina being listed among the five worst states for UI beneficiaries.
Wayne Vroman, a researcher with nonprofit economic research group The Urban Institute, said his research determined that the main reason why unemployed individuals, many minority or low-educated, don’t apply for UI benefits is “because they don’t believe they will receive it.”
That includes individuals working a part-time or temporary job even though their cumulative work record qualifies them for benefits.
“Reducing both the recipiency and the purchasing power of these benefits discourages people from applying at all, and these factors combined erode more than the quality of individual lives; it is dangerous for the entire community,” according to the National Law Employment Project.
‘We learned our lesson’
The state suspended a 20% UI tax surcharge to employers in May 2015 after it had built up a $1 billion surplus in the UI trust fund. Employers were expected to save at least $240 million annually from the suspended surcharge.
The $1 billion UI trust fund in 2007 was quickly depleted during the Great Recession, in part because the Democratic-controlled legislature chose not to increase a UI surcharge on employers following the 2001-03 recession.
The thinking among employers and legislators during the 2003-08 time period was that raising the UI surcharge tax would discourage employers from hiring.
“We learned our lesson from mistakes made in the past, which is why the unemployment insurance fund currently sits at almost $3.5 billion, leaving North Carolina well prepared for the next recession,” D’Elia said.
National Law Employment Project recommends that legislatures reverse the UI benefit cuts, enhance system transparency and improve public education efforts.
House Bill 713, a Democratic-sponsored bill, would shift the UI benefits back to their pre-2013 levels. The bill has not been heard in committee.
“I see zero interest among legislative Republicans in pursuing House Bill 713,” Kokai said. “The reforms this bill attempts to reverse helped retire that debt.
“HB713 appears to ignore recent history.”
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said that legislators should not be proud to have “one of the least generous and most restrictive UI programs of any state despite the ($3.61 billion) surplus.”
“Those who are unemployed have not benefited from the surplus,” he said. “I have not heard of an effort to raise the payout.”