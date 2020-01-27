WINSTON-SALEM — A mutual-fund group based in New York appears to have acquired the top ownership stake in Primo Water Corp., shortly after the Winston-Salem company announced its plans to be sold.
Gabelli Funds and three other affiliates of Gamco Investors Inc. purchased a combined 7.74% stake, or 3.03 million shares, in Primo, according to a regulatory filing by Gamco and Primo. The combined cost is about $43.41 million.
Gamco could not be immediately reached for comment about the ownership stake.
Gamco bought the vast majority of the Primo shares after Canadian beverage company Cott Corp. said Jan. 13 it would pay $14 a share, or $549.4 million, plus assumption of Primo debt. The deal, valued at $775 million, is projected to close in March.
Primo would be the key element in Cott’s transformation into a pure-play water company.
The week before announcing the Primo deal, Cott said it planned to sell its S&D Coffee and Tea business that’s based in Concord. It bought S&D for $355 million in 2016.
The combined company will use Primo’s name, brand and stock symbol PRMW, though Primo would operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cott.
Primo shareholders combined would own 16% of the combined company. Cott’s share price has ranged from $13.70 to $14.96 since Jan. 13.
Gamco purchased the vast majority of the Primo shares between Jan. 13 and Wednesday. Gamco paid in a range of $13.83 and $14.68 for those shares.
Primo was worth $11.24 a share before Cott announced its plans. Gamco would have paid about $34 million for its current Primo stake at that price.
