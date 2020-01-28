GREENSBORO — Piedmont Triad International Airport has been ranked No. 4 among small airports in the U.S. in a “10 Best” poll affiliated with USA Today.
The airport also announced more good news on Tuesday: Officials said that the airport boarded more than 1 million passengers in 2019, the first year that has happened since 2008, before the global recession curtailed travel.
PTI said that airlines flying from the airport boarded 1.08 million passengers in 2019, just shy of the 1.1 million the airport boarded in 2008.
“In recent years, PTI has seen a resurgence in passenger boardings,” the release said, up 14.8% over this time last year.
PTI ranked No. 4 in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award, which regularly picks lists of travel destinations, airports and other places through a nominating process, and the public votes to determine rank.
The group launches two polls a month with 20 nominees in each category.
The nominating panel for the airports includes travel experts John E. DiScala, Gilbert Ott and Ramsey Qubein, a travel writer and son of High Point University President Nido Qubein.
The list, released this week, says PTI made the top 10 because of its convenience and selection of airlines.
“Allegiant, American, Delta, Spirit and United serve this airport,” the website said. “The airport’s motto is ‘fly easy,’ which is easy to do thanks to short lines, sparse crowds and eight rental car options onsite.”
“I think it’s great, and shows that our passengers love flying from here!” PTI Executive Director Kevin Baker said in an email.
The top airport is Huntsville International Airport, which the site says is “small and easy to navigate, with an onsite hotel and a nice range of food and beverage options for an airport of its size.”
Other airports in the list were:
- No. 2: T.F. Green Airport, Warwick, R.I.
- No. 3: Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, Wichita, Kan.
- No. 5: Bangor International Airport, Bangor, Maine.
- No. 6: Long Island MacArthur Airport, Islip, N.Y.
- No. 7: Indianapolis International Airport, Ind.
- No. 8: Paine Field, Everett, Wash.
- No. 9: Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, Manchester, N.H.
- No. 10: Long Beach Airport, Long Beach, Calif.
